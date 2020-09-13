Chicago Bears Live Blog: Chicago Looks to Start 1-0 in Divisional Showdown With Lions

The Chicago Bears are looking to get their season off to a strong start as they take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday.

12:34 p.m.

The Bears tie the game at 3-3 with about 1:30 left in the first quarter. More good runs from the team, including from Tarik Cohen, but Mitchell Trubisky and Anthony Miller have a communication breakdown on third down in the red zone, with the quarterback throwing the ball to an unoccupied portion of the end zone.

Fortunately for the Bears, Cairo Santos drills it through the uprights, and it's 3-3.

12:24 p.m.

The Bears have a drive snuffed out in Lions' territory after an errant fourth down throw from Mitchell Trubisky.

The Lions respond with a drive down the field, including a strong run down the field from Adrian Peterson, but have to settle for a Matt Prater field goal after the Bears' secondary keeps Stafford and company out of the end zone.

It's 3-0 Lions with a little over six minutes to go in the quarter.

12:07 p.m.

The two teams trade three-and-outs to start the game. The Bears go with three straight run plays, with Mitchell Trubisky stuffed on third-and-short, then the Lions return the favor with Matthew Stafford throwing an incomplete pass on third-and-9.

10:30 a.m.

The Chicago Bears will be without their biggest free agent acquisition of the offseason for their opening game of the season, as linebacker Robert Quinn will sit out Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Quinn, who missed all of the team’s practices during the week, will not suit up for Sunday’s divisional tilt, the team announced Sunday morning.

He’ll be joined on the inactives list by cornerback Duke Shelley, offensive lineman Arlington Hambright, tight end Eric Saubert, wide receiver Riley Ridley, and defensive end Mario Edwards Jr.

Wide receivers Javon Wims and Cordarrelle Patterson, both listed as questionable for the game, will play, as will running back David Montgomery, who was dealing with a groin injury he suffered during training camp.

The Lions will be without top wide receiver Kenny Golladay, as well as safety CJ Moore, offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai and tight end Hunter Bryant.