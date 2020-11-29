Chicago Bears Live Blog: Packers Strike First With Hicks, Foles Out for Chicago

The Chicago Bears are looking to snap a four-game losing streak on Sunday night when they take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The Bears, who started the season 5-1, have lost four games in a row, including their last outing against the Minnesota Vikings prior to their bye week.

Now, they’ll look to secure a rare victory in Green Bay in a nationally televised game, and they’ll be looking to give their flagging playoff hopes a shot in the arm.

Here are the latest headlines from Green Bay:

7:36 p.m.: Packers Seize Early Advantage

Aaron Rodgers goes 5-of-7 for 38 yards, and Aaron Jones rushes for 33 yards on the opening drive as the Packers grab the lead. Rodgers finds Davante Adams for an easy touchdown, with Adams scoring a TD for the sixth consecutive game.

Mason Crosby misses the extra point, but it's 6-0 Green Bay.

7:21 p.m.: Bears to Make Change on the Offensive Line

Sam Mustipher will slide into the starting center role for the Bears this week, with Cody Whitehair getting moved to guard for the crucial contest against the Packers.

Alex Bars will also play in the guard spot, with Charles Leno Jr. (who was hampered this week with an injury) and Germain Ifedi serving as the tackles trying to protect Mitchell Trubisky.

Akiem Hicks, Nick Foles Inactive for Bears

The Bears will be without one of their key defensive players on Sunday night, as defensive tackle Akiem Hicks won’t be on the field as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

Hicks has three and a half sacks and 39 tackles in 10 games this season, but suffered the hamstring injury during the Week 10 loss to the Vikings.

As expected, the Bears will also be without quarterback Nick Foles, who hurt his hip during the loss against Minnesota. Mitchell Trubisky was already named the team’s starter for Sunday’s game, and Tyler Bray will back him up after being activated from the practice squad Saturday.

Safety Sherrick McManis, offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons, wide receiver Javon Wims and linebacker Trevis Gipson are all inactive for the Bears.

For the Packers, they will be without cornerback Josh Jackson and kick returner Tyler Ervin, but wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling will all be active for the game.

Bears vs. Packers: How to Watch Sunday Night Football

Here’s how to watch the Sunday showdown, which will be nationally televised on NBC 5 Chicago.

ere's how to watch Bears-Packers in Week 12:

When: Sunday, Nov. 29, at 7:00 p.m. CT

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports.com

Radio: WBBM 780AM, 105.9 FM

The usual Sunday Night Football crew is not on the Bears-Packers game, they were set to call the Ravens-Steelers game on Thanksgiving that's been postponed.

Instead, the legend Mike Tirico will handle play-by-play, while Tony Dungy serves as an analyst. And the great Kathryn Tappen will join the broadcast team on the sideline.

Bears’ Mitchell Trubisky Felt ‘Blindsided’ by Benching, but Eager for New Opportunity

Mitch Trubisky disappeared into the backup role astonishingly fast for a player who has been under extreme scrutiny for three and half years in Chicago.

“It reminded me of college a little bit when I was back in that role as a backup. Just like when you’re not in the starter role people aren’t paying attention to you as much. They’re not catering to how they want you to get better or evolve, so there was a little bit where I felt like I was on my own,” Trubisky said Friday.

After winning an intense quarterback competition in August, Trubisky was feeling positive about his start to the 2020 season, which included an improbable fourth quarter comeback in Detroit and two impressive touchdown throws against the Giants (plus another one that was dropped). But the leash was shorter than anyone realized, as a missed deep ball and an early third quarter interception against the Falcons in Week 3 led Bears head coach Matt Nagy to pull his starter in favor of Nick Foles.