Chicago Bears Hire New Director of Player Development and Mental Skills

The Bears hired Mike Wiley Jr. as their new director of player development and mental skills, according to a press release.

Wiley joins the Bears with over seven years of experience providing mental skills experience and mental health counseling to high school, collegiate and professional coaches and players. He also has over 10 years working with different organizations as a counselor and consultant.

He most recently served as a mental performance coach with Courtex Performance for three years (2019-22). With Courtex Performance, he helped players and coaches maximize their mental performance across the FIBA, NCAA, and high school basketball levels.

Wiley is also a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor (LCPC) in the state of Illinois.

With this move, it seems Ryan Poles is seemingly taking care of his staff and players with a counselor hopping aboard the organization. Wiley is a clear-cut professional with tons of experience dealing with athletes and mental health.

This move continues the notion that Poles is doing some reconstructing of the front office after Wiley's hiring and relieving Lamar "Soup" Campbell of his duties as the Vice President/Director of Player Engagement.

The new general manager is taking a very active, hands-on approach to his first stint as a GM.

