Chicago Bears Hire Luke Getsy as Offensive Coordinator

Luke Getsy has accepted the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator job, leaving the Green Bay Packers to do so.

Getsy, 37, has coached at the NFL level for seven years with the Green Bay Packers, most recently as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2020. He began in 2014 as an offensive quality control coach, advancing to wide receivers coach in 2016. After serving as Mississippi State's offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2018, he returned to the Packers as quarterbacks coach.

Getsy, who was offered the Bears job on Friday, had interviewed for the Denver Broncos head coaching position before the team hired Packers’ previous offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. That left a vacancy with the Packers that Getsy seemingly would have been next in line for, but he opted to join Matt Eberflus' staff in Chicago.

Getsy is expected to have play-calling duties for the first time in his NFL career as he runs the Chicago offense and oversees the development of second-year quarterback Justin Fields.