Chicago Bears Fifth-Most Valuable Team in the NFL, According to Forbes

Chicago Bears fifth-most valuable team in the NFL via Forbes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears are the NFL's fifth-most valuable franchise, according to Forbes.

The team is worth $5.8 billion, according to the article. Last season, the Bears ranked seventh in valuation. This year, they jumped two spots to crack the top-five highest-valued teams.

The Bears have $155.7 million in operating income. Between the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the team's revenue jumped nearly $200 million.

The latest development in the organization's wealth is its plan to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights. This development will add plenty of value to the team, considering they can grow their advertising and sponsorships, which factor 10 percent into valuation. A majority percent of the valuation is media deals.

The Bears are one of a few teams who do not have a naming rights sponsor for the stadium, since the stadium is a memorial to U.S. soldiers who had died in combat., hence "Soldier Field."

The Cowboys are the highest-valued franchise in the NFL, coming in at an $8 billion valuation. The Patriots, Rams and Giants follow after the Cowboys before the Bears.

