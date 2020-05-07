Chicago Bears 2020 Schedule Released

The NFL and the Chicago Bears have released the 2020 schedule Thursday, and the team will have several opportunities to shine in prime time.
Here are the Bears' games for the upcoming season:
Note: Home games will be in italics
Week 1, Sep. 13, at Detroit Lions, 12:00PM
Week 2, Sep. 20, New York Giants, 12:00PM
Week 3, Sep. 27, at Atlanta Falcons, 12:00PM
Week 4, Oct. 4, Indianapolis Colts, 12:00PM
Week 5, Oct. 8, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:20PM (Thursday)
Week 6, Oct. 18, at Carolina Panthers, 12:00PM
Week 7, Oct. 26, at Los Angeles Rams, 7:15PM,(Monday)
Week 8, Nov. 1, New Orleans Saints, 3:25PM
Week 9, Nov. 8, at Tennessee Titans, 12:00PM
Week 10, Nov. 16, Minnesota Vikings, 7:15PM (Monday)
Week 11 - BYE
Week 12, Nov. 29, at Green Bay Packers, 7:20PM (SNF on NBC)
Week 13, Dec. 6, Detroit Lions, 12:00PM
Week 14, Dec. 13, Houston Texans, 12:00PM
Week 15, Dec. 20, at Minnesota Vikings, 12:00PM
Week 16, Dec. 27 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 12:00PM
Week 17, Jan. 3, Green Bay Packers, 12:00PM