Chicago Bears 2020 Schedule Released

The NFL and the Chicago Bears have released the 2020 schedule Thursday, and the team will have several opportunities to shine in prime time.

Here are the Bears' games for the upcoming season:

Note: Home games will be in italics

Week 1, Sep. 13, at Detroit Lions, 12:00PM

Week 2, Sep. 20, New York Giants, 12:00PM

Week 3, Sep. 27, at Atlanta Falcons, 12:00PM

Week 4, Oct. 4, Indianapolis Colts, 12:00PM

Week 5, Oct. 8, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:20PM (Thursday)

Week 6, Oct. 18, at Carolina Panthers, 12:00PM

Week 7, Oct. 26, at Los Angeles Rams, 7:15PM,(Monday)

Week 8, Nov. 1, New Orleans Saints, 3:25PM

Week 9, Nov. 8, at Tennessee Titans, 12:00PM

Week 10, Nov. 16, Minnesota Vikings, 7:15PM (Monday)

Week 11 - BYE

Week 12, Nov. 29, at Green Bay Packers, 7:20PM (SNF on NBC)

Week 13, Dec. 6, Detroit Lions, 12:00PM

Week 14, Dec. 13, Houston Texans, 12:00PM

Week 15, Dec. 20, at Minnesota Vikings, 12:00PM

Week 16, Dec. 27 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 12:00PM

Week 17, Jan. 3, Green Bay Packers, 12:00PM