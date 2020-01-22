Charles Tillman Reassures Bears Fans He’s Still Alive After ‘Mr. Peanut’s’ Death

After Planters started a #RIPeanut hashtag on Wednesday after the “death” of spokespeanut Mr. Peanut, Chicago Bears fans had to do a double-take to make sure that one of the most famous cornerbacks in the history of the team hadn’t unexpectedly passed away.

Fortunately for Bears fans, Charles “Peanut” Tillman is still alive, which he confirmed in a tweet after the ominous-sounding hashtag began making its rounds on social media:

Early Wednesday, Planters used “Mr. Peanut’s” Twitter account to confirm that the advertising icon had passed away at the age of 104:

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp — The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

The Bears tweeted an “in memoriam” tweet a short time later, with a hashtag that worried some Bears fans:

Fans, seeing the hashtag #RIPeanut, were understandably worried about Tillman, but the team quickly assured everyone that the legendary cornerback was okay:

CHARLES TILLMAN IS FINE, Y’ALL! pic.twitter.com/5QFEAsCI7L — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 22, 2020

It’s possible that “Mr. Peanut” will return later down the road, but for now Bears fans can breathe a sigh of relief that one of the key members of the team’s 2007 NFC Championship-winning club is still around to explain the technique behind his famous “Peanut Punch.”