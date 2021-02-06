Chicago Bears

Carson Wentz Trade: Tarik Cohen Addresses Rumors He's in Bears QB Deal

By Alex Shapiro

Tarik Cohen addresses rumors linking him to Carson Wentz trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The plot thickens. After a report surfaced on Saturday night saying that the Bears were close to a deal for Carson Wentz that could involve sending Tarik Cohen to Philadelphia, Cohen himself responded to the rumors.

Earlier in the evening, Natalie Egenolf tweeted a report that linked Cohen to an impending deal Ryan Pace might make for the Eagles QB.

This sent Bears Twitter into full detective mode, with some noticing that Cohen had essentially scrubbed his Instagram account. But Cohen says that was old news.

So what do we make of all this? Hard to tell. Are the rumors that Wentz could be on his way to Halas Hall just that, rumors? Or is a deal truly imminent with some other offensive player involved?

Stay tuned, for Sunday’s episode of Who Will Be the Next Bears QB?

