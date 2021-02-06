Carson Wentz Trade: Tarik Cohen Addresses Rumors He's in Bears QB Deal

Tarik Cohen addresses rumors linking him to Carson Wentz trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The plot thickens. After a report surfaced on Saturday night saying that the Bears were close to a deal for Carson Wentz that could involve sending Tarik Cohen to Philadelphia, Cohen himself responded to the rumors.

Lemme clear this up real quick . Just got off the phone wit my HC and GM , bears fans we locked in🤞🏾 don’t worry . 💯 people say anything nowadays man . — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) February 7, 2021

Earlier in the evening, Natalie Egenolf tweeted a report that linked Cohen to an impending deal Ryan Pace might make for the Eagles QB.

Name I’m hearing is Tarik Cohen, a first rounder and yes world, Nick Foles. https://t.co/dEsK5N8oV8 — Natalie Egenolf (@NatalieEgenolf) February 7, 2021

This sent Bears Twitter into full detective mode, with some noticing that Cohen had essentially scrubbed his Instagram account. But Cohen says that was old news.

I took my photos off insta like a month ago , y’all just now noticing ?! 😂 I’m tryna get a whole new look. Professional pics only . — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) February 7, 2021

So what do we make of all this? Hard to tell. Are the rumors that Wentz could be on his way to Halas Hall just that, rumors? Or is a deal truly imminent with some other offensive player involved?

Stay tuned, for Sunday’s episode of Who Will Be the Next Bears QB?

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.