Carson Wentz Trade: Bears Fans Express Joy That Eagles QB Going to Colts

Bears fans elated that Wentz is headed to Indy, not Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
If you go on Twitter to get the deets on the reported deal sending Carson Wentz from the Eagles to the Colts, you will probably get the sense that the Bears won the trade, even though they weren’t involved. As rumors grew earlier in the month that the Bears were close to making a deal for the embattled QB, fans got more and more anxious on social media. They expressed their concerns over and over about trading for the man who tied for the league lead in interceptions last season, despite starting only 12 games.
Well now that it’s over, Bears Twitter seemed to let out a collective sigh of relief:
Of course there is always one person quick to remind folks that Bears fans should take a look around before disparaging an option like Wentz.
Only time will tell whether the Bears made the right move by letting Wentz go to Indy, while waiting for another option.
