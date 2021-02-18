Carson Wentz Trade: Bears Fans Express Joy That Eagles QB Going to Colts

Bears fans elated that Wentz is headed to Indy, not Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If you go on Twitter to get the deets on the reported deal sending Carson Wentz from the Eagles to the Colts, you will probably get the sense that the Bears won the trade, even though they weren’t involved. As rumors grew earlier in the month that the Bears were close to making a deal for the embattled QB, fans got more and more anxious on social media. They expressed their concerns over and over about trading for the man who tied for the league lead in interceptions last season, despite starting only 12 games.

Well now that it’s over, Bears Twitter seemed to let out a collective sigh of relief:

Letssss goooooooooo not to Chicagoooooooo big W — nick (0-0)🐻⬇️ (@theratioer69) February 18, 2021

Best news I've heard in a while — TrustOrNothing (@TrustOrNothing1) February 18, 2021

Glad it wasn’t the Bears. Maybe he turns things around in Indy and if he does, the Colts could have a decent shot, but he’s had one elite season. Didn’t seem to want to come to Chicago anyways. For as much talk about 1sts and multiple 1sts, that price seems about right. — Adam K (@Adam407) February 18, 2021

Of course there is always one person quick to remind folks that Bears fans should take a look around before disparaging an option like Wentz.

His best three seasons are better than any three seasons cobbled together by Bears QBs in 60 years. He had 81 TDs and 21 ints in 40 games from 2017-19. I’m amazed how many Bears fans think they were above Carson Wentz. We get what we deserve I guess. — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) February 18, 2021

Only time will tell whether the Bears made the right move by letting Wentz go to Indy, while waiting for another option.

