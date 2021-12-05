Cardinals Will Reportedly Have Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins Back vs. Bears

The Chicago Bears knew they were going to be in for a tough challenge against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but things will be even more difficult, as both quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins are expected to play for the NFC West-leaders.

The Cardinals, owners of the best record in the NFL at 9-2, will have both Murray and Hopkins back on the field Sunday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told NFL Network’s Stacey Dales:

#AZCardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury just officially told me that Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are both playing today versus the #Bears. @nflnetwork — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) December 5, 2021

Murray hasn’t played since Oct. 28 against the Green Bay Packers, missing three games for Arizona. In his eight starts, he has thrown 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and has rushed for 147 yards and three more scores.

Hopkins has also missed the last three Cardinals games with a hamstring injury. He has 35 catches on the season for 486 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Cardinals managed to go 2-1 in Murray and Hopkins’ absence, with Colt McCoy helping lead them to victories over the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. The Cardinals have also been getting massive production from running back James Conner, who has scored touchdowns in each of their last five games.

If Conner can score against the Bears Sunday, he will become the first Cardinals running back in the franchise’s lengthy history to score in six consecutive contests.

Kickoff between the Cardinals and Bears at Soldier Field will take place at noon.