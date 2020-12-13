By the Numbers: Bears Make History With Win Over Texans Sunday

The Chicago Bears had a fantastic day at Soldier Field on Sunday, blowing out the Houston Texans and snapping a six-game losing streak.

To make things even sweeter, the team, and several of its players, made history on Sunday, as you’ll find out in today’s stats breakdown.

The Bears Make a Rare Bit of History vs. Texans Sunday

For the first time since 1998, the Bears accomplished a remarkable feat on Sunday: securing their first ever victory against an NFL franchise.

The Bears had lost their first four games to the Texans, dating back to the first ever matchup between the teams in 2004. The victory Sunday now gives the Bears at least one win against 66 different NFL teams, with only the Providence Steam Roller and Detroit Wolverines having never lost to the Bears.

The last time the Bears secured a first-ever win against a franchise was against the Baltimore Ravens in Dec. 1998. The Bears also beat the expansion Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars in those teams’ debut seasons in 1995.

David Montgomery Joins Neal Anderson Atop a Unique Category

Since the Super Bowl era began, the longest run a Bears player had racked up was an 80-yard touchdown run by Neal Anderson in a 1988 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Until Sunday.

With his 80-yard run in the first quarter of the game, Montgomery not only gave the Bears the early lead, but he also tied the record that has stood for 32 years, according to the NFL's stats department.

Montgomery ultimately ended up with 113 rushing yards in the game as he helped propel the Bears to victory.

Allen Robinson Joins an Exclusive Club of His Own

Amid the ongoing stalemate over a potential contract with the Bears for next season, Robinson achieved a significant milestone on Sunday, surpassing the 1,000 receiving yards mark thanks to a third quarter catch against the Texans.

According to the Bears’ PR team, Robinson is just the fifth Bears wide receiver to ever post back-to-back 1,000 receiving yard seasons, joining Mary Booker, Curtis Conway, Alshon Jeffery and Brandon Marshall.

Cairo Santos Continues to Knock Them Down

With his field goals Sunday, Cairo Santos has now made 18 consecutive field goals for the Bears, a remarkable feat for a player who wasn’t even expected to be the team’s kicker heading into training camp over the summer.

Santos’ field goal streak is the longest for a Bears kicker since back in 2006, when a player named Robbie Gould (you might be familiar with him) made 24 consecutive kicks for the team, according to the team.

History to Keep an Eye on Next Week

Although Darnell Mooney only had two catches today (along with a touchdown), he did move closer to setting a Bears record in the process.

According to the team, the current record for receptions by a rookie in Bears history is 45, set by Harlon Hill all the way back in 1954. Mooney now has three games to surpass that mark, and in doing so would shatter a mark that has stood for a remarkable 66 years.