Matt Nagy

Bulls Fans Chant ‘Fire Nagy' During Game at United Center

By Stephanie Stremplewski

Bulls fans chant 'Fire Nagy' at United Center originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After the Chicago Bears lost their fifth game in a row Sunday — a 16-13 flop to the Baltimore Ravens — fans at Soldier Field chanted "Fire Nagy."

The expression continued Monday night at the United Center when the Chicago Bulls took on the Indiana Pacers.

The Bulls ended up losing 109-77, but the final score was the least of fans' concerns.

Chicago sports fans seem to have finally had enough of the Nagy era, and according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, "an overwhelming number" of Bears players feel the same.

As the rumblings across town grow stronger, it's starting to become a question of "when" a coaching change will come, rather than "if."

