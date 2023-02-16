Brett Favre's Lawyer, Pat McAfee Trade Taunts After Lawsuit

Favre's lawyer, Pat McAfee trade taunts after lawsuit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Packers QB Brett Favre and former Colts punter turned podcast host Pat McAfee continue to ramp up for what appears to be an upcoming legal battle. Favre has filed defamation lawsuits against McAfee, Shannon Sharpe and Mississippi State Auditor Shad White for their comments regarding Favre’s alleged involvement in a Mississippi welfare fraud case.

We haven’t heard from Sharpe, but McAfee addressed the lawsuit on his show.

“I would like to let the New York lawyersー they wrote me two letters before this thing got announcedー first letter was, ‘we would like you to go back and erase every single video that has Brett Favre’s name mentioned in it from your YouTube library, your Twitter library, and everything else.’ This is a warning shot pretty much. So I looked at that and said, ‘That is hilarious.’ Of course we’re not doing that. Put that down and moved on with my life.

“A lot of my people are wondering how my lawyers are going to handle this. You know it, I ain’t got ‘em. So let’s ride this f—r. I’m excited. Let’s see how it goes. I’ll see you in court, pal.”

Favre’s lawyer Eric Herschmann appeared on an episode of the “Fearless” podcast with Jason Whitlock, and appeared to relish the opportunity to take McAfee on in court.

“I guarantee you the jury in Mississippi will make certain he learns how to apologize,” Herschmann said on the podcast. “It’s going to cost Pat McAfee millions of dollars. And if it bankrupts him, he will have learned his lesson that you don’t try to promote yourself inappropriately and improperly by attacking somebody else. He’s going to learn the lesson the hard way.”

McAfee said on his show that he was careful to always say Favre was “allegedly” wrapped up in this welfare scandal, but Herschmann said that alone isn’t enough to cover him.

“If he wanted to cover the story on Brett Favre, he should have done his due diligence,” Herschmann said.

Favre finds himself in the spotlight of a scandal in Mississippi that saw money earmarked for families in need go to fund a volleyball stadium at his alma mater, Southern Mississippi University. According to a Mississippi Today report, Favre also received $1.1 million from that fund to promote the program. Herschmann said Favre repaid the money to the state when he learned it came from the welfare fund, but according to the Associated Press that repayment did not include $228,000 in interest.

Favre’s lawyer said on “Fearless” that Favre did nothing inappropriate or illegal to help with fundraising for the volleyball program. Favre does not face any criminal charges.

