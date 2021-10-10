Big Ten Puts 5 Teams Into AP Top-10 for First Time Ever

For the first time in the 85-year history of the Associated Press Top 25 poll, the Big Ten has five teams ranked among the top-ten teams in the nation.

The new AP rankings, featuring Georgia in the top spot, contain a total of five Big Ten teams, all of whom are currently ranked in the top ten.

The Iowa Hawkeyes, who notched a comeback win over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium, are currently ranked No. 2 thanks to their 6-0 record.

The Hawkeyes have three wins this season over ranked opponents, including a pair of wins over top-five teams.

A pair of one-loss teams are currently locked in at Nos. 6 and 7, as Ohio State and Penn State occupy those spots. The undefeated Michigan Wolverines are in the No. 8 spot, and the undefeated Michigan State Spartans are ranked No. 10.

Fans will have to wait a few weeks for another showdown between ranked Big Ten teams, but Week 9 will feature a pair of those games. The Nittany Lions will head to Columbus to take on the Buckeyes, and Michigan will head to East Lansing to tangle with Michigan State in an in-state rivalry game that could be one of the biggest in the history of the two schools.

Here is the entire Ap Top 10:

1 Georgia (6-0)

2 Iowa (6-0)

3 Cincinnati (5-0)

4 Oklahoma (6-0)

5 Alabama (5-1)

6 Ohio State (5-1)

7 Penn State (5-1)

8 Michigan (6-0)

9 Oregon (4-1)

10 Michigan State (6-0)

