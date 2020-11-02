Bears WR Javon Wims Suspended by NFL After Punching Saints Safety CJ Gardner-Johnson

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims has been suspended for two games after punching New Orleans Saints safety CJ Gardner-Johnson during Sunday’s game at Soldier Field.

Wims was ejected after the incident, which saw him approach Gardner-Johnson, snatch at a chain the safety was wearing around his neck, and then punch him multiple times in the helmet.

A melee ensued after the incident, with Wims being escorted off the field and assessed a 15-yard penalty in connection to the punches.

According to the NFL, VP of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension, ruling Wims had violated a league rule that prohibits “striking, swinging at or clubbing the head, neck or face of an opponent,” as well as violating sportsmanship rules in the league’s bylaws.

Wims can appeal the suspension. He will miss the team’s games against the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings under the terms of the ban.

An NFL Network report Monday indicated that Wims had told league officials that Gardner-Johnson had spit on him prior to the incident, but the Saints’ safety denied doing so.