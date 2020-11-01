Bears WR Javon Wims Ejected From Game After Punching Saints Safety CJ Gardner-Johnson

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims was ejected from Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints after repeatedly punching safety CJ Gardner-Johnson, sparking a massive melee during the contest.

The incident occurred in the third quarter of the game. After the conclusion of a play, Wims walked over to Gardner-Johnson, appeared to grab at the necklace the safety was wearing, and then punched him repeatedly in the helmet.

A scrum broke out after Bears WR Javon Wims took a swing at Saints DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson. pic.twitter.com/jvtPCisp4b — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 1, 2020

Wims was assessed a 15-yard penalty on the play and was ejected from the game.

Bears reporters speculated during the game that the incident was related to another moment earlier in the game when it appeared Gardner-Johnson grabbed Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller by the face mask. No penalty was assessed on that play, and while it’s not clear if the incidents were related, it was noted by multiple observers.

In seven games this season, Wims has four receptions for 26 yards and a touchdown.