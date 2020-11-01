Javon Wims

Bears WR Javon Wims Ejected From Game After Punching Saints Safety CJ Gardner-Johnson

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims was ejected from Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints after repeatedly punching safety CJ Gardner-Johnson, sparking a massive melee during the contest.

The incident occurred in the third quarter of the game. After the conclusion of a play, Wims walked over to Gardner-Johnson, appeared to grab at the necklace the safety was wearing, and then punched him repeatedly in the helmet.

Wims was assessed a 15-yard penalty on the play and was ejected from the game.

Bears reporters speculated during the game that the incident was related to another moment earlier in the game when it appeared Gardner-Johnson grabbed Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller by the face mask. No penalty was assessed on that play, and while it’s not clear if the incidents were related, it was noted by multiple observers.

Local

Nick Foles 21 mins ago

Saints Beat Bears in Overtime Slugfest at Soldier Field

oak forest 34 mins ago

Oak Forest Police Officer, Suspect Injured During Exchange of Gunfire

In seven games this season, Wims has four receptions for 26 yards and a touchdown.

This article tagged under:

Javon WimsChicago BearsCJ Gardner-Johnson
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us