Bears WR Darnell Mooney Makes History in Win Over Vikings

Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Darnell Mooney had four catches and a touchdown on Sunday, and in doing so he broke a team record that had stood for 66 years.

Mooney, selected by the Bears in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, now has 46 catches for 499 yards and four touchdowns this season, and the campaign has now become an historic one for the wideout.

According to the team’s public relations department, Mooney’s 46 catches are now the most that any Bears player has had in their rookie season, surpassing the 45 catches that Harlon Hill posted in the 1954 season.

Mooney has had at least two catches in every Bears game so far this season, including a stellar five-catch, 69 yard effort in the team’s loss to the New Orleans Saints in November.

He now has a touchdown in the Bears’ last two games, averaging more than 11 yards per catch in those games.