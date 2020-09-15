Bears WR Allen Robinson Deletes References to Team From Social Media, Reportedly Feels ‘Disrespected' in Contract Talks

A controversy is potentially brewing at Halas Hall this week, as a new report suggests that Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson feels “disrespected” by the current state of negotiations on a contract extension with the team.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Robinson “feels he’s been disrespected” by the Bears in contract negotiations, and that the team isn’t offering him fair market value during the talks.

Robinson has removed all mentions of the Bears from his Twitter biography and from his banner photo, and posted a tweet Monday saying “tryna keep it peaceful is a struggle for me:”

I been movin' calm, don't start no trouble with me

Tryna keep it peaceful is a struggle for me... #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/9Hb0oVmRoo — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) September 14, 2020

According to Pelissero’s report, Robinson has not requested a trade from the Bears at this time.

Over the last several days, multiple teammates of Robinson’s have called on the Bears to re-sign him, including wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson and running back Tarik Cohen.

Fans are also clamoring for an extension for the receiver, with hundreds replying to tweets on the Bears’ social media pages by asking for a new contract for Robinson.

Under Ryan Pace, the Bears have had a history of getting new contracts done with players prior to them hitting free agency, including Kyle Long, Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman, but they’ve also had players become dissatisfied with their contract situations as well, including wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and running back Jordan Howard, who also deleted all references to the Bears from his social media pages prior to being traded by the team.

It is unclear what the future holds for Robinson, but the Bears will be back on the field Sunday against the New York Giants.