Bears vs. Rams: Sherrick McManis Out for Chicago, Tyler Higbee Out for Los Angeles

Chicago Bears safety Deon Bush will rejoin the team’s lineup on Monday night, but they’ll still be without safety Sherrick McManis.

The team made the announcement Monday with the rest of their inactive players for their game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Bush has missed the Bears’ last two games due to a hamstring injury, but he will be back on the field Monday as the Bears battle the Rams. In four games this season, Bush has one interception and two tackles to his credit.

McManis has played in four games for the Bears this season, but will miss Week 7 as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury. A key member of the Bears’ special teams unit, McManis will be missed in a game the Bears would love to win for tiebreaking purposes in the NFC playoff race.

The Bears also announced that running back Artavis Pierce, left guard Arlington Hambright, wide receiver Riley Ridley and outside linebacker Trevis Gipson will be inactive for the game.

The Rams will be dealing with a sizable absence on their lineup card, as tight end Tyler Higbee will miss Monday’s game after being listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report. Higbee will miss the contest with a hand injury.

The tight end has 18 catches for 222 yards and three touchdowns this season.

The Rams will also be without kicker Kai Forbath for the game. Offensive lineman Brian Allen, wide receiver Trishton Jackson and running back Xavier Jones will also be inactive for the game.