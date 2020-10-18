Bears vs. Panthers: Deon Bush to Miss Second Straight Game With Hamstring Injury

The Chicago Bears are preparing for a showdown with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but they’ll have to face Teddy Bridgewater and company without safety Deon Bush, who will miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury.

Bush, who has one interception and one pass defended in four games for the Bears this season, is the only player for the team to miss the game due to injury, as offensive lineman Alex Bars, defensive lineman John Jenkins, cornerback Sherrick McManis and defensive end Brent Urban are all active after being listed as questionable with injuries.

Cornerback Duke Shelley, left guard Arlington Hambright, wide receiver Riley Ridley and linebacker Trevis Gipson are all inactive for the Bears as they look to move their record to 5-1 on the young season.

Carolina wide receiver Curtis Samuel and cornerback Eli Apple will both miss Sunday’s game against the Bears. Quarterback Will Grier, guard Dennis Daley and defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton are the other three inactives for Carolina as they look to defend their home turf this weekend.

Kickoff for the game is set for noon.