Bears vs. Packers: Akiem Hicks, Prince Amukamara in Lineup for Critical Showdown

The Chicago Bears will welcome back one of their most important players on Sunday afternoon, as defensive tackle Akiem Hicks will suit up against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Hicks, who spent the last eight games on the injured reserve list, was officially activated on Saturday, and on Sunday it was announced that he will be back in the lineup as the Bears try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Hicks will be joined by cornerback Prince Amukamara, who missed last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Amukamara was a full participant in the team’s practices this week, and will be back in the starting outside cornerback spot against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ passing offense.

The Bears will also have wide receiver Javon Wims, who was questionable for the game with a knee injury, but will have to play without defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris, who was questionable with a foot issue.

Wide receiver Taylor Gabriel will miss the game with a concussion, and linebacker Danny Trevathan remains out with an elbow injury.

Tight end Eric Saubert, defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson, and offensive linemen Corey Levin and Bobby Massie are the other inactives for the Bears.