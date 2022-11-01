Bears Trade for Steelers Wide Receiver Chase Claypool

Bears trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears agreed to trade for Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago. The trade was first reported by ESPN.

BREAKING: The Bears are trading for Steelers WR Chase Claypool, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 1, 2022

Chicago will send its 2023 second-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for the wide receiver, according to Ian Rapoport. The Bears will not include the second-round pick they acquired from the Baltimore Ravens for Roquan Smith.

Claypool, 24, is in the middle of his third season in the NFL. He was drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Through the first two seasons of his career in Pittsburgh, Claypool nearly posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, going for 873 yards during his rookie year and 860 yards in his sophomore season.

He broke out tremendously during his debut year, scoring nine touchdowns for the Steelers.

This year, he's posted 321 yards and one touchdown through eight games. His production has tailed off due to the quarterback issues in Pittsburgh. So far in his career, he's seen passes from Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph, Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.

The former Notre Dame receiver is under contract for one more season after this year, and the Bears could potentially prioritize signing him to an extension in the offseason.

He will join a group that has underperformed this season with the likes of Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle, N'Keal Harry, Equanimeous St. Brown, Dante Pettis and others.

