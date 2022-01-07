Andy Dalton

Bears to Start Andy Dalton, Justin Fields' Rookie Season Done

By Alex Shapiro

Justin Fields’ rookie season is done. Matt Nagy announced on Friday that Andy Dalton will start for the Bears in Week 18 against the Vikings, given Fields’ recent addition to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

There’s still an outside chance that Fields can test out of the COVID protocols, making him available for Sunday’s game. Nagy said the team has discussed that scenario, but missing Thursday and Friday would likely preclude him from playing, regardless.

“The big thing is getting the practice reps,” Nagy said. “I think that’s the biggest thing the last two days, not having them would probably prevent that from happening.”

Instead Dalton will play, with Nick Foles backing him up. The Bears have gone 4-2 in games that Dalton and Foles have started this season, although those games include matchups against the Lions, Seahawks and Giants.

Fields will finish his first campaign with a 58.9 completion percentage for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. On the ground he carried the ball 72 times for 420 yards, plus two touchdowns and 12 fumbles. The Bears were 2-8 in games Fields started.

