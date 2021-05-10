Bears' Tarik Cohen Posts Statement About Twin Brother's Death

Tarik Cohen posts statement about twin brother's death originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears running back Tarik Cohen released a statement on Twitter Monday morning, one day after his twin brother, Tyrell, was found dead in a North Carolina power substation.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"I lost my brother, my twin, myself. What a great man he was. I’m glad I got to express just how much I love him while he was here. God truly calls home the best and most worthy. I’ll just miss him forever. I got Riah and Trini, Tyrell, I swear to god," Cohen said in the Tweet.

I lost my brother , my twin, myself . What a great man he was . I’m glad i got to express just how much i love him while he was here. God truly calls home the best and most worthy. I’ll just miss him forever. I got Riah and Trini Tyrell i swear to god . — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) May 10, 2021

The body of Tyrell Cohen, 25, was discovered Sunday morning by an employee at a Duke Power substation in Raleigh. The Wake County Sheriff's Office reported that Cohen "died of electrocution, while attempting to climb some of the equipment." Police also said that Cohen was "fleeing from law enforcement" when he entered the perimeter of the power substation. Foul play was not suspected.

Tyrell Cohen leaves behind two daughters, who were mentioned in Tarik's statement.

Tarik Cohen posted multiple messages on social media late Saturday night and early Sunday morning asking for help in finding his brother, who had not returned home. The Wake County Sheriff's Office said a missing person's report was filed with the Raleigh Police Department Saturday night.

In a separate Tweet Monday, Tarik Cohen said: "While we appreciate the condolences thoughts and prayers, we ask that you respect our privacy during this time. Let us grieve. Please and thanks. Long live Me."

Sadly, this is the second tragedy in the Cohen family in recent years. In 2019, Tarik's half-brother, Dante Norman, was shot and paralyzed from the waist down.