Bears Stumble to 3rd Straight Loss as Titans Roll in Nashville

The Chicago Bears’ offense continued its recent struggles on Sunday, as they lost 24-17 to the Tennessee Titans.

The Bears scored two late touchdowns to narrow their margin of defeat, but it wasn't enough to avoid losing their third straight game as their record dropped to 5-4.

Nick Foles threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns, but his early-game struggles and the Bears' inability to run the football ended up dooming Chicago as they dropped yet another game this weekend.

Ryan Tannehill completed just 10 passes for 158 yards in the game, but two of those passes went for touchdowns to AJ Brown and Jonnu Smith. Derrick Henry picked up 68 yards on the ground, and Brown caught four passes for 101 yards in the victory.

The teams struggled to get their offenses going early in the contest, trading three-and-out possessions and punts for a good chunk of the first quarter. The Titans were able to finally break through with a few positive plays late in the frame, and Stephen Gostkowski drilled a 40-yard field goal to give Tennessee a 3-0 lead after 15 minutes of play.

The second quarter saw more of the same, with the Bears’ defense largely keeping Derrick Henry and company in check. Unfortunately for Chicago, all it took was one great play by Tannehill and Brown to give the Titans a larger lead, as the quarterback found Brown for a 40-yard touchdown completion to extend the Tennessee advantage to 10-0 at the break.

The Bears’ offense continued to struggle to find its footing in the third quarter, and a miscue by David Montgomery led to seven more Tennessee points. The Bears’ running back coughed up a fumble after catching a pass from Foles, and the Titans returned the ball 63 yards for the score to make it a 17-0 game.

On Tennessee’s next drive in the fourth quarter, the Titans marched down the field in just eight plays, racking up 76 yards and a touchdown. Tannehill found Smith in the end zone for an easy two-yard completion, and the Titans found themselves ahead 24-3 with 8:10 remaining in the game.

The Bears finally got their first touchdown of the game with five minutes remaining in the contest, capping off a scoring drive with a touchdown pass to Ryan Nall that made it a 24-10 game.

Chicago got the ball back after a three-and-out by the Titans, but immediately coughed it back up as Anthony Miller had the ball stripped away from him for a turnover, allowing Tennessee to milk more time off the clock.

The Bears scored another touchdown with one minute left in the game, with Jimmy Graham hauling in a pass from Foles, but it wasn't enough as the Titans recovered the ensuing onside kick and iced the game.

The 5-4 Bears will next take the field against the Minnesota Vikings in a Monday Night Football showdown on Nov. 16.