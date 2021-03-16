Bears Sign QB Andy Dalton and Fans on Twitter Are Really Mad

Bears Twitter is really really mad about the Dalton signing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Turns out Andy Dalton is not the quarterback Bears fans were hoping the team would bring into Halas Hall this offseason. Immediately after news broke that Ryan Pace had come to an agreement on a one-year deal with the former Cowboys and Bengals QB, fans took to Twitter to express their feelings. Spoiler alert: they’re not nice.
Chicago Football
And of course, it always comes back to this:
