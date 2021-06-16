Bears Sign OL Teven Jenkins, Leaving All 2021 Draft Picks Under Contract

The Chicago Bears now have all seven of their 2021 draft picks under contract, as the team has agreed to terms on a deal with second-round pick Teven Jenkins.

Jenkins, the 39th overall pick out of Oklahoma State University, was one of two Bears players that the team traded up to acquire in the 2021 NFL Draft. Quarterback Justin Fields, whom the Bears took with the 11th pick in the first round, was also grabbed by the team after they moved up nine spots in the draft order.

The Bears acquired second and fifth round picks from the Carolina Panthers in the swap, sending second, third and sixth round picks to Carolina to complete the deal.

The offensive lineman was named first-team all-conference in the Big 12 during the 2020 season, starting one game at left tackle and six at right tackle. He opted out for the final month of the season.

Projected by many scouts to be a first round pick, Jenkins fell into the second round, where he was scooped up by the Bears. According to NFL.com, Jenkins is a great run blocker with good power and body control, and has good athleticism for a lineman.

The Bears had previously agreed to terms with offensive lineman Larry Borom, running back Khalil Herbert, wide receiver Dazz Newsome, cornerback Thomas Graham and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga. The team also recently signed Fields to a four-year contract.