Bears Sign Nathan Peterman, Backup Quarterback

Details on new Bears backup QB, Nathan Peterman originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears added another backup quarterback on Wednesday. The team announced that Ryan Poles signed Nathan Peterman to a one-year deal.

Peterman was initially drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth-round of the 2017. He sat behind Tyrod Taylor that season, but made appearances in four games, starting two.

The following season, Peterman briefly beat out Josh Allen for the starting job. But in Week 1 Peterman had an awful performance, completing just 5-18 pass for 24 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions, and Sean McDermott benched Peterman in favor of Allen in Week 2.

The Bills cut Peterman later that year.

Peterman spent the past three seasons with the Raiders. He missed all of 2019 on the injured reserve with an elbow injury. Over the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Peterman played in two games, completing 3-5 passes for 25 yards between both games.

Over his entire career, Peterman has played in only 10 games, completing 71-135 passes for 573 yards, three touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Peterman signing likely indicates the end of Ryan Willis’ Bears career. Ryan Pace signed Willis to the Bears practice squad in December 2021, but he never appeared in a game.

The Bears also have Trevor Siemian under contract to act as Justin Fields’ backup.

