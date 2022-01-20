Lamar Jackson

Bears Sign Lamar Jackson to Reserve/Futures Contract

By Alex Shapiro

Bears sign Lamar Jackson to reserve/futures contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears signed a big name to their roster on Wednesday. The team announced they’d signed Lamar Jackson to a reserve/futures contract.

You know, the Lamar Jackson who played cornerback at Nebraska from 2016-2019, starting 35 games and intercepting five passes. The Lamar Jackson who signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2020, played in 13 games and started six of them. The Lamar Jackson who spent most of last year on the Jets practice squad, but did play in one game.

Who else could we be talking about?

