Bears Set to Play First-Ever Game in Las Vegas vs. Raiders

There are 30 stadiums currently in use in the National Football League, and the Chicago Bears will make one final checkmark on their all-time list Sunday when they face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

The game will mark the first trip the Bears have made to Las Vegas since the Raiders moved there prior to last season, and will also mark their first ever game in Sin City.

The Bears made two stadium debuts last season, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 30-26 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and losing to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

When the two teams play, it will be just the 16th all-time matchup between the franchises. The Raiders currently hold an 8-7 lead in the series, winning the last meeting at London’s Tottenham Stadium in 2019.

In fact, the Bears and Raiders will have played games in five different stadiums despite their limited contests after they take the field Sunday in Las Vegas.

The Bears and Raiders have played all of their Chicago matchups at Soldier Field, while their games against the Raiders have been played at the Oakland Coliseum, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and Tottenham Stadium prior to Sunday.

The two teams will square off at 3:05 p.m., with the game airing on CBS.