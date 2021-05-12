Bears Schedule Release 2021: Latest Rumors, Leaks and Reports

Bears schedule: Leak, rumors, reports tracker originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's schedule release day but rarely do we make it to the actual release without learning the schedule through leaks and rumors.

Below we'll list the schedule as we learn it with each leak, and we'll note where the leak is coming from and when it is confirmed.

We do know the Bears' 2021 opponents already.

The teams the Bears will host at Soldier Field are: Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and New York Giants.

The teams the Bears will play on the road are: Lions, Vikings, Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here is the Bears 2021 schedule:

Week 1: at LA Rams (Sunday Night Football)

Week 2:

Week 3:

Week 4:

Week 5:

Week 6:

Week 7:

Week 8:

Week 9:

Week 10:

Week 11:

Week 12: vs. Lions (Thanksgiving)

Week 13:

Week 14:

Week 15:

Week 16:

Week 17:

Week 18:

UPDATE: 7:28 AM

The Bears will be playing on Thanksgiving again in Detroit.

Can confirm @ZimmermanSXM that Bears are in Detroit against the Lions on Thanksgiving. — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) May 12, 2021

UPDATE: 2:54 PM - May 11

There is a report that the Bears are opening the season against the Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday Night Football.

Week 1 Bears open in LA on Sunday Night Football against the Rams. — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) May 11, 2021

