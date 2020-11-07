Bears Safety Deon Bush Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Out for Sunday's Game vs. Titans

The Chicago Bears will be short yet another player on Sunday, as safety Deon Bush has been placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Bush, who has appeared in six games this season and has one interception and four tackles, will not play for the team when they take on the Tennessee Titans. Per NFL policy, it was not disclosed why Bush was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list prior to the game.

Bush is the fourth Bears player to be placed on the list so far this week. Offensive linemen Germain Ifedi and Jason Spriggs were both placed on the list earlier in the week, with Ifedi being activated prior to Sunday’s game against the Titans. Spriggs remains on the list and isn’t expected to play in the game.

Offensive lineman Cody Whitehair, who missed practice this week with a calf injury, is also on the COVID-19 list, and he also will not play this weekend.

The Bears shut down Halas Hall on Thursday as a result of COVID concerns, with the team skipping practice and settling for virtual workouts and meetings during the day. The team was back at the facility on Friday.