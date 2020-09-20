Bears Running Back David Montgomery Hurt After Landing on Head During Game vs. Giants

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery was helped off the field by team trainers after a scary incident in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Montgomery, who had rushed five times for 23 yards in the game, went up to try to hurdle over a Giants defender on a second quarter run. The running back was upended on the play, and ended up landing on his head.

Trainers quickly rushed out to the Bears' running back's aid, and helped him up off the field after several minutes.

After the back was evaluated in the medical tent, he was walked back to the team's locker room for more treatment. According to the team, Montgomery suffered a neck injury on the play, and he is questionable to return.

We'll share updates as they become available.