Bears Rule Akiem Hicks Out for Packers Game on Sunday Night

Akiem Hicks won’t suit up when the Bears travel to Lambeau to take on the Packers on Sunday Night Football, due to a lingering ankle injury. It’s a bit of a surprise, as Hicks said on Friday that the plan was for him to prepare to play.

“I take rivalry games very seriously,” Hicks said. “A coach told me once that you can’t play well against your division opponents, what good are you to the team? And I take that to heart.”

Earlier in the season, Hicks rushed back from a groin injury to play against the Packers. He admitted in retrospect he came back too soon from that early to participate in the rivalry game, and ended up reaggravating the injury.

This will be essentially the seventh game Hicks has missed due to his earlier groin injury and his current ankle injury. He technically played in the Week 4 Lions game, but left after playing only snap.

In a corresponding move, the Bears flexed linebacker Charles Snowden from the practice squad to the active roster.

