Bears’ Roquan Smith Placed on IR After Pectoral Injury

Smith, one of the Bears' starting inside linebackers, suffered the injury during the Cowboys' first drive of the game

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith was placed on injured reserve Monday, marking an end to his season following a pectoral injury during Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. 

Smith, one of the Bears' starting inside linebackers, suffered the injury during the Cowboys' first drive of the game, and was seen heading to the locker room without his helmet. 

A short time later, the Bears announced that Smith would not return to the game. 

Coach Matt Nagy and the team confirmed Monday that Smith has a torn pectoral and will be moved to injured reserve. 

Kevin Pierre-Louis is among the Bears' players filling in at the inside linebacker spot. 

