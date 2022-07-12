Bears Rookie Praises Justin Fields: ‘You Can Tell How Much He Wants to Win'

Bears rookie praises quarterback Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Justin Fields praise keeps coming and coming.

Fields has certainly won the locker room over in the short time he's been a Chicago Bear. Outside of his coaching staff constantly praising his work ethic, his teammates are noticing the same things and are speaking it into existence.

"He's probably the hardest working person in the building, to be honest," Bears rookie Doug Kramer said via the Illini Inquirer. "He gets after it. You can tell how much he wants to win. Unbelievable player. Great leader."

Fields has recently been spotted working out at a high school in Texas with former teammate C.J Stroud and former All-Pro receiver, Chad Ochocinco.

His work ethic and desire to win are unparalleled to anyone in the Bears organization it seems. Fields is coming off a tough rookie season, highlighted by a lowly season-stat line of 1,870 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Bears start training camp on July 26 at Halas Hall.

