Bears' Robert Quinn Not at Minicamp With Unexcused Absence

Robert Quinn is officially a no-show for the Bears’ first mandatory practice. According to Matt Eberflus, it’s not an excused absence either.

Eberflus has been adamant that he won’t talk about why guys aren’t participating at this time of year, but he did say the team wishes Quinn had come to camp.

“We hoped he would be here, he’s not,” Eberflus said. “Ryan and his staff are going to work through that. I really don’t have any other comment other than that about Robert Quinn.”

Eberflus did say he’s been in contact with Quinn, and wished him a happy birthday last month. Other than that, the Eberflus didn’t have much to say about his star player’s absence.

According to Ian Rapoport, Quinn is training on his own in the meantime. There have been trade rumors surrounding the pass rusher this offseason, too. However, Eberflus will likely want Quinn to stick around, given his scheme relies on generating QB pressure with the four down lineman. Quinn should still be regarded as the best pass rusher on the team, and losing a player of his caliber would be a blow for the unit as a whole.

Last season, Quinn broke a Bears franchise record with 18.5 sacks and made the Pro Bowl. In his 11 season career, he has 101 sacks.

