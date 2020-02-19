Bears Reportedly Sign Demetrius Harris to 1-Year Deal

NFL free agency doesn’t officially start until next month, but the Chicago Bears have reportedly made a roster move already, agreeing to terms with tight end Demetrius Harris.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears agreed to a 1-year pact with the tight end, who was just released by the Cleveland Browns:

The #Bears have added a free agent before free agency begins, agreeing to terms on a 1-year deal with former #Browns TE Demetrius Harris, sources say. The athletic Harris spent time with coach Matt Nagy when both were in Kansas City, as Chicago begins to upgrade the TE position. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 19, 2020

In 15 games with the Browns last season, Harris had 15 catches for 149 yards and three touchdowns. In his six year NFL career, Harris has 72 catches for 754 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Bears entered the offseason needing some serious upgrades at the tight end position, as Trey Burton and the oft-injured Adam Shaheen missed significant time last season.

Harris gives them a big-bodied tight end that the team hopes can serve as a red zone threat, as the 6-foot-7 and 230 pound tight end hopes to play a big role in the team’s offense.

Harris has plenty of experience with Nagy, working with him in Kansas City for several seasons before Nagy left to coach the Bears.

NFL free agency officially gets underway on March 16 with the “legal tampering” period, with players able to sign on March 18.