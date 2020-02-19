NFL Free Agency

Bears Reportedly Sign Demetrius Harris to 1-Year Deal

Harris had 15 catches for 149 yards for the Browns last season

By James Neveau

Demetrius Harris warms up prior to a game against the Ravens

BALTIMORE, MD – SEPTEMBER 29: Demetrius Harris #88 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

NFL free agency doesn’t officially start until next month, but the Chicago Bears have reportedly made a roster move already, agreeing to terms with tight end Demetrius Harris.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears agreed to a 1-year pact with the tight end, who was just released by the Cleveland Browns:

In 15 games with the Browns last season, Harris had 15 catches for 149 yards and three touchdowns. In his six year NFL career, Harris has 72 catches for 754 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Bears entered the offseason needing some serious upgrades at the tight end position, as Trey Burton and the oft-injured Adam Shaheen missed significant time last season.

Harris gives them a big-bodied tight end that the team hopes can serve as a red zone threat, as the 6-foot-7 and 230 pound tight end hopes to play a big role in the team’s offense.

NBC 5 Sports Update

Game Preview 2 hours ago

Rangers at Blackhawks: Game Preview, Betting Line

Chicago Cubs 9 hours ago

Cubs Raising Pay for Minor Leaguers This Season

Harris has plenty of experience with Nagy, working with him in Kansas City for several seasons before Nagy left to coach the Bears.

NFL free agency officially gets underway on March 16 with the “legal tampering” period, with players able to sign on March 18.

This article tagged under:

NFL Free AgencyChicago BearsMatt NagyDemetrius Harris
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us