The Chicago Bears have reportedly been forced to make a tough decision to remain salary cap compliant, as cornerback Kyle Fuller has been cut by the team.
Fuller, a first round draft pick of the Bears in 2014, will be released by the team to help with their salary cap concerns, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport:
Fuller appeared in every Bears game for the last four seasons, including in his stellar 2018 season when he had a league-high seven interceptions and was named to the All-Pro squad. He also made the Pro Bowl in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019.
Fuller had one interception in 16 games for the Bears during the 2020 campaign, along with eight passes defended.
Fuller had a $20 million cap hit for the 2021 season, but now will carry a $9 million dead cap number on the cornerback’s contract, saving the team $11 million, according to Spotrac.