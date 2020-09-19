Bears Reportedly Pushing for Tarik Cohen Contract Extension

The Chicago Bears are reportedly looking at re-signing Allen Robinson to an extension, but they are also quietly working on an extension for another one of their key offensive players.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Bears have had “fruitful discussions” about a contract extension with running back Tarik Cohen, and the team is hoping to have the deal done before the Bears take the field Sunday against the New York Giants.

The #Bears and RB Tarik Cohen have had fruitful discussions about a contract extension, sources say, and there is a push to get it done today in advance of Week 2. The deadline for a signed deal is 3:59 pm today to be official for Sunday & it’s a real possibility. Stay tuned... — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2020

Cohen, a fourth round draft pick of the Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft, has appeared in 49 career games with Chicago, with 1,068 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He’s also proven to be a pass-catching weapon, with 205 receptions for 1,540 yards and nine touchdowns to his credit.

The Bears have been reportedly negotiating with Robinson all week on a new contract extension, with reports swirling earlier in the week that he had requested a trade from the team. The receiver and his agent refuted that report, saying they intend to play out the season in Chicago while negotiations continue on a new deal.

Robinson is entering the final year of a three-year contract he signed with the Bears prior to the 2018 season.