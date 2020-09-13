Bears Reportedly Made Offer to Tom Brady During Free Agency

Every NFL fan knows that quarterback Tom Brady ended up signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after two decades of dominance with the New England Patriots, but according to a new report, there was at least a chance he could have become a member of the Chicago Bears.

The report, from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, says that two teams that were in on Brady before he chose the Buccaneers were the New Orleans Saints and the Bears, who reportedly did make an offer for the six-time Super Bowl winner.

“As for the Bears, they looked into all the available QBs before eventually trading for Nick Foles,” Rapoport said. “Brady was one of them, and Chicago made an offer, sources say.”

Ultimately Brady decided that he wanted to get away from cold weather, according to the report, and ultimately chose between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Buccaneers.

Bears fans will get a chance to see Brady play against Chicago this season, as the Buccaneers are set to visit the city for a Thursday Night Football showdown on Oct. 8. Brady will also play against the Saints twice this season, starting with Sunday’s opener between the two clubs.