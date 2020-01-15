Bears Reportedly Hire John DeFilippo to Work With Mitchell Trubisky

According to a new report, the Chicago Bears are making some changes to their coaching staff, and the team is bringing in a fresh face to help work with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears are hiring former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator John DeFilippo as their new quarterbacks coach. The Bears will also promote current QB coach Dave Ragone to passing game coordinator:

Big changes to Bears coaching staff: former Jaguars’ OC John DeFilippo is being hired as their QB coach, QB coach Dave Ragone is being promoted to passing game coordinator, and Bill Lazor is being hired as OC, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2020

Earlier this week, it was reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that the Bears were hiring former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Bill Lazor as Matt Nagy’s new OC, and that report was confirmed by Schefter.

DeFilippo was rumored to be a head coaching candidate after he helped the Philadelphia Eagles to a win in Super Bowl LII, with his work with Carson Wentz drawing nationwide attention. He ultimately took over as the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, but was fired later that season.

More recently DeFilippo served as the offensive coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars, but was fired after the 2019 season.

Now he will be tasked with working with Trubisky, who showed some regression in his third NFL season. The Bears will look to get the quarterback moving in the right direction again as the team faces some serious questions moving into the offseason.