Bears Reportedly Hire Bill Lazor as Offensive Coordinator

CINCINNATI, OH – NOVEMBER 11: Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Paul Brown Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Saints won 51-14. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears’ search for an offensive coordinator has reportedly come to an end, as the team will apparently hire Bill Lazor to replace former O.C. Mark Helfrich.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears will hire the former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator for the role on Matt Nagy’s staff:

Lazor served as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator for two seasons before being fired after the 2018 season. He has previously worked with the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, and Miami Dolphins in a variety of capacities.

The Bears’ search for an offensive coordinator began after the season ended when Helfrich was relieved of his duties. Helfrich, the former head coach of the University of Oregon, did not have playcalling duties as a member of the Bears’ coaching staff, but was largely in charge of helping Nagy to construct the team’s running game strategy.

Earlier this offseason, the Bears hired Clancy Barone as the team’s new tight ends coach. The team also hired Juan Castillo as their new offensive line coach, leaving just their special teams assistant coach spot vacant.

