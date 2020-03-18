Bears Reportedly Acquire Nick Foles in Trade With Jaguars

The Chicago Bears have reportedly made a major move at the quarterback position, acquiring Nick Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In exchange, the Bears will send the Jaguars a fourth round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter:

QB trade: Jacksonville is trading QB Nick Foles to Chicago for the Bears’ compensatory fourth-round pick, sources tell ESPN.



Bears’ coaches such as Matt Nagy have worked with Foles in past and know him well. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2020

Foles only made four starts with the Jaguars after signing a lucrative contract during the offseason. He completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 736 yards and three touchdowns, but was mostly displaced as the team's starter by Gardner Minshew.

Foles is due a salary of $15.1 million for the 2020 season, but the Bears will have the option of cutting him after the season if the move does not pan out. Foles, 31, would be due $14.875 million in the 2021 season if the Bears opt to keep him.

With Chase Daniel now with the Detroit Lions, the Bears were on the lookout for another quarterback who could compete with Mitchell Trubisky for the starting role in the 2020 campaign.