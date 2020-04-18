Bears Release Tight End Trey Burton After 2 Seasons

The Chicago Bears made a series of roster moves on Friday, including the release of tight end Trey Burton.

Burton, who just finished the second season of a four-year, $32 million contract with the Bears, was due $8.55 million next season, but with the Bears’ decision to cut the tight end, the team will save $1 million on its 2020 salary cap number.

Burton appeared in eight games during the 2019 season with the Bears, with 14 catches and 84 yards and zero touchdowns. His injury struggles followed his sudden removal from the lineup for the Bears’ wild card game against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019, and Burton never got back in the swing of things after the ailment.

Now, the Bears will look to Jimmy Graham to fill their starting tight end position, and could also draft a player to fill the role in next week’s NFL Draft.

The Bears also signed four players on Friday, with tight end J.P. Holtz and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward signing their Exclusive Rights contracts. The Bears also signed kicker Ramiz Ahmed and offensive lineman Jason Spriggs to one-year contracts.