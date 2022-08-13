Bears Preseason: Roster Risers and Fallers After Chiefs Game

Bears risers and fallers following 1st preseason game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s one thing to be a training camp superstar. It’s another thing to show coaches what you can do in the preseason, in real game action. Overreacting to the preseason is easy to do, but these early snaps do matter as the Bears evaluate their personnel group and install their offense and defense. Here are some guys who helped their causes on Saturday, and others who may have gone the other way.

RISERS

TAJAE SHARPE - WIDE RECEIVER

Sharpe has been practicing with the first-team offense since Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr. and N’Keal Harry are all hurt, and he’s made the most of his opportunity, jelling with Justin Fields. That carried over to Sharpe’s first game with Fields, as the two connected for an incredible 27-yard catch on a 3rd-and-9 play.

He wasn’t done there, though. Playing with the second team, Sharpe showed off his hops by going up and fully extending for another big gain.

Sharpe has gone from a guy who was questionable to make the 53-man roster since he was injured as well, to a guy who looks like a lock to break camp with the team.

JAQUAN BRISKER - SAFETY

Coming into Saturday’s preseason opener, Brisker said he was most looking forward to finally getting to hit somebody for real. The rookie safety should be happy, because he got to hit guys over, and over again. Brisker ended the day with four tackles, including one TFL. He was close to intercepting a pass, as well, which would’ve been the cherry on top for his debut. Regardless it was a strong showing for the second-round pick.

TRESTAN EBNER - RUNNING BACK

When the Bears drafted Ebner in the sixth round, the hope was he could provide a spark on both offense and special teams, similar to how Jakeem Grant was a multi-faceted playmaker in 2021. Ebner immediately put that playmaking ability on display with the game’s opening kickoff. He fielded the ball with his feet on the goal line, then returned it all the way out to the 34-yard line. Later, Ebner showed his open-field elusiveness with this juke that turned into a 27-yard gain:

Ebner’s biggest highlight came in the second-half when he displayed his pass-catching prowess and nose for the endzone with a 12-yard receiving score:

JACK SANBORN

Nick Morrow has the starting Mike linebacker position wrapped up, so Sanborn doesn’t have a real shot of winning the job there. On Saturday, Sanborn may have wrapped up the backup job, however. Sanborn created the first takeaway of the season by picking off a Shane Buechele pass. He had a hand in the team’s second takeaway too, recovering a fumble that was forced by Mike Pennel. We don’t know what a takeaway is worth in Matt Eberflus’ HITS evaluation, but those two plays alone were sure to earn Sanborn major points. Sanborn seemed to always find himself around the football, even when he wasn’t creating turnovers, and finished the day with five tackles. He should’ve had one more on a stellar special teams open field stop, but a penalty away from the play forced a do-over and wiped that tackle from his stat sheet.

FALLERS

DAZZ NEWSOME - WIDE RECEIVER

Newsome has had some impressive days in camp with his increased snaps. He was rewarded with the first chance to return a punt for the Bears, but squandered the opportunity. First, Newsome muffed the punt. Then he picked it back up, and lost 14 yards while trying to salvage the return. Dante Pettis replaced Newsome as the punt returner after that moment. Considering Matt Eberflus’ emphasis on taking care of the football, the move wasn’t surprising. Newsome’s first shot in the offense didn’t go much better. Trevor Siemian targeted him on an out route, but Newsome dropped the ball. Newsome managed to put some good film on tape though. In the third quarter he ran a good route and caught a touchdown in the corner of the endzone. Then, on a 1st-and-10 play, Newsome ran the ball on an end-around for a gain of 13.

MATT ADAMS - LINEBACKER

The Bears played a good amount of base defense on Saturday, opting to play vanilla defense as expected. That meant the Bears had more linebackers on the field than cornerbacks, giving Matt Adams and Joe Thomas more playing time. Adams did look good defending the run, but Patrick Mahomes seemed to pick on him in the passing game. Adams struggled to keep up with pass catchers in the middle of the field as the Chiefs carved up the Bears starting defense for an easy opening drive touchdown.

RIGHT SIDE OF OFFENSIVE LINE

Justin Fields was under duress for much of his time leading the offense on Saturday, and much of that pressure was surrendered by Larry Borom and Michael Schofield, who were playing right tackle and right guard, respectively. That’s not to say the left side was completely blameless. Braxton Jones was bullied by second-string defensive end George Karlaftis, and was pushed into Fields on one snap. Riley Reiff did not play, and his presence alone could help shore up Fields’ protection. We’ll have to wait and see whether his absence was injury-related, or whether it was a part of his individual ramp up plan as a veteran.

