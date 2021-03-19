Chicago Bears

Bears Players Tweet Their Frustration Over Chicago's Offseason Moves

By Michael Allardyce

Bears players tweet their frustration over Chicago's offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have made some unpopular moves this offseason. There was the release of Kyle Fuller just last night. There's the on-going saga with Allen Robinson over a contract extension and the franchise tag, which he finally signed on Thursday.

There was signing Andy Dalton, an uninspiring choice they passed on a year ago after reports of their pursuit of Russell Wilson in a trade. Fans were always going to be upset they pursued Wilson and landed Dalton.

And while Bears fans are venting on Twitter, so are Bears players.

Cordarrelle Patterson has been making it very clear he wants to return to Chicago, practically begging for an extension he hasn't been offered yet.

He posted a pair of tweets expressing frustration with his own situation or perhaps, the release of Kyle Fuller.

He's even retweeted messages from other fans hoping he signs with their team, while also making an open plea to the Vikings to make an offer.

Eddie Jackson tweeted his frustration in a now deleted tweet after news of Fuller's release broke.

Then tweeted out this more positive sentiment.

There was this non-descript tweet from Tarik Cohen.

Not good.

