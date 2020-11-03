Bears Place OL Jason Spriggs, Germain Ifedi on COVID-19/Reserve List

The Chicago Bears announced Tuesday that they have placed offensive linemen Jason Spriggs and Germain Ifedi on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, further draining the little depth the team has at the position.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Spriggs tested positive for coronavirus this week, forcing him to be placed on the reserve list. Ifedi was identified as an individual who had close contact with Spriggs, leading him to be placed on the list as well as he isolates from the rest of the team.

It is possible that Ifedi could play in Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, provided he passes the league’s coronavirus protocols in the lead-up to the game.

The news comes on the same day that the Bears placed starting right tackle Bobby Massie on injured reserve. Massie suffered a left knee injury during Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints, and he could miss an extended amount of time as he rehabs the ailment.

The Bears are already shorthanded on their line, with James Daniels out for the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle. Cody Whitehair, the team’s starting center, is also out with an injury, but could be back in the mix in the near future.

The Bears will be back on the practice field Wednesday as they begin preparations for their contest against the Titans.