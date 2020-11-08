Bears Place Lachavious Simmons on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Chicago Bears have had to place yet another player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons will miss Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Simmons, a seventh-round draft pick of the Bears, tested positive for coronavirus according to multiple reports, and he is currently in isolation in Nashville.

He was replaced on the active roster by offensive lineman Aaron Neary, the team announced in a press release.

Neary is just the latest Bears player to be placed into the league’s coronavirus protocol. Shortly after the Bears’ loss to the New Orleans Saints Sunday, offensive linemen Jason Spriggs and Germain Ifedi were both placed on the COVID list, and while Ifedi has been activated, Spriggs remains out after reportedly testing positive for the virus.

Later in the week offensive lineman Cody Whitehair was also placed on the COVID-19 list, and on Saturday night safety Deon Bush was ruled out for Sunday’s game after he was placed on the list.

Despite all the COVID concerns surrounding the team, the Bears will still take the field Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, with kickoff set for noon at Nissan Stadium.