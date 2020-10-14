Bears Place James Daniels on Injured Reserve With Torn Pectoral Muscle

The Chicago Bears have lost a key offensive lineman for the remainder of the season, as James Daniels has been placed on injured reserve.

Daniels, who has been the team’s starting left guard this season, tore a pectoral muscle during Thursday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he will now be out for the remainder of the season to repair and rehab the injury.

The Bears replaced Daniels on the active roster with offensive lineman Sam Mustipher, who has been on the team’s practice squad throughout the season.

The loss of Daniels will challenge the depth of the Bears’ offensive line, with Alex Bars and Rashaad Coward likely getting the first looks to replace him at left guard. The move also taxes the Bears’ depth at center, putting even more pressure on Cody Whitehair to stay healthy for the remaining 11 games of the regular season.

Daniels had appeared in every Bears game since being drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, including all five games this season.